Judge says Atlanta police prosecutions remain with DA

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked Attorney General Chris Carr in January and again last month to assign the cases to another prosecutor. She raised concerns that actions by her predecessor made it inappropriate for her office continuing to handle the cases. After Carr twice rejected her requests, Willis last month asked the court to decide who should handle the prosecutions.

Fulton County Magistrate Judge Todd Ashley said Friday that he wasn't going to second-guess the attorney general. "It's the DA's case until it's not," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.