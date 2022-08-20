Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times

Martin agreed to drop the charges Wednesday, saying the boy believed he was being kidnapped, and that “the use of deadly force was necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to himself.”

Stand-your-ground laws remove a person’s duty to retreat from illegal attacks before using deadly force in self-defense. Opponents say they promote violence. But even before Georgia’s law passed in 2006, the teen could have been justified in using deadly force as the victim of a crime.

Gilyard's mother, Tiesha Gilyard, had said in interviews that she did not think the shooting of her son was justified, saying he had put his gun away and that the teen shot Gilyard in the back first before coming and shooting him in the chest once Gilyard was down.

"Once he was down, he came up to him as if that was not enough, point blank range, and shot him three times in the chest," Tiesha Gilyard told WRBL-TV in July. "If you shoot someone one time, they're down. You got a park full of people. They're down. This was malicious."

“Any person has the right to use self-defense, even deadly force, to prevent a serious violent felony happening to themselves,” District Attorney Stacey Jackson told WRBL-TV in July.

The teen’s defense attorney, Jennifer Curry, was not immediately available for comment. Curry earlier told the Ledger-Enquirer that her client and his family were threatened after Gilyard’s death, with someone shooting into the mother's home before the boy was released from juvenile detention.