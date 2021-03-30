Judge rules against ballot access rule for 3rd parties

“Even reasonably diligent political-body candidates who have expended considerable time and resources have failed to access Georgia’s ballots,” May wrote.

Currently, 5% of registered voters means more than 19,700 signatures. To run candidates in all of Georgia's 14 House districts in 2020, the Libertarian Party would have needed to collect nearly 322,000 signatures and pay $73,080 in qualifying fees, May wrote.

Candidates nominated by the Republican and Democratic parties appear on the ballot automatically.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit have 21 days to submit a proposal for a new signature requirement. May will then rule on how many signatures third-party candidates need to gather to appear on future ballots.