Judge rejects charge against Georgia lawmaker in hit-and-run

Schuster said prosecutors were impermissibly stretching the law to create a “judicially crafted crime” by combining some elements of the hit-and-run law, even though Kelley was not charged with that offense, with the reckless conduct law.

“The hit and run statute does not apply to Kelley because he was not the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident, in the vehicle or at the scene at the time of the accident," Schuster wrote. "The law imposes no duty upon Kelley to contact law enforcement.”

The charges against Dover still stand. There's also a federal lawsuit filed by Eric Keais' father, Manfred Keais, seeking money damages from Dover, Kelley, Newsome and the city of Cedartown. The defendants deny wrongdoing and are currently trying to get the case dismissed.

Kelley's lawyer, Lester Tate, said in a statement that the ruling is “long-awaited vindication of the fact that Trey Kelley did nothing wrong.”

“We would first, again, offer our condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Eric Keais who tragically lost his life in September of 2019,” Tate said. “But we have always said and always believed that Rep. Kelley broke no law that night. He was not in the car when Mr. Keais was involved in the accident and did not know what had been hit when he arrived at the scene.”

Kelley this year stepped down from his post as House majority whip after he was indicted and his wife filed for divorce.

A lawyer for Manfred Keais did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.