Judge refuses to immediately block Georgia abortion ban

"We are deeply disappointed that the Court is allowing our state’s extreme six-week abortion ban to remain in effect and is putting thousands of Georgians in danger by denying them essential health care,” Monica Simpson, executive director of SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, said in a statement. The group is the lead plaintiff in the case.

An email to a spokesperson for the state attorney general's office, Kara Richardson, was not immediately returned. The state had argued that the judge could not stop enforcement of the law while the challenge to its constitutionality played out.

The lawsuit McBurney is considering was filed July 26 and argues the state's abortion law violates the “fundamental rights to liberty and privacy” under the Georgia Constitution.