Judge: Postage requirement for mail ballots isn't a poll tax

Totenberg acknowledged the potential difficulties of in-person voting, particularly during a pandemic, but said that its availability means that the postage requirement is not tantamount to an unconstitutional poll tax.

“The fact that any registered voter may vote in Georgia on election day without purchasing a stamp, and without undertaking any ‘extra steps’ besides showing up at the voting precinct and complying with generally applicable election regulations, necessitates a conclusion that stamps are not poll taxes,” Totenberg wrote in her order Tuesday.

Totenberg noted that the state estimated the cost of providing prepaid postage at $450,000 to $4.2 million, depending on voter participation, at a time when the pandemic is already straining budgets.

The lawsuit argues the burden placed on voters isn't outweighed by the state's interest in saving money.

Totenberg found that the plaintiffs hadn't presented enough evidence to show that their burden outweighs the state's interest, having presented only one declaration for a voter who had to vote in person because she couldn't afford a stamp and no declarations from voters who wanted to use a drop box but couldn't. But she's allowing that part of the lawsuit to move forward and that “discovery and factual development may potentially fortify Plaintiffs' claims."

While the scope of this case was limited to the postage requirement, Totenberg wrote that the plaintiffs “presented compelling evidence that the state’s handling of the June 2020 election was plagued with difficulties, including many instances of voters not receiving their absentee ballots, and as a result being unnecessarily exposed to the virus.”

She noted that there are numerous other lawsuits pending that challenge the handling of elections in the state and that her narrow ruling “is certainly not likely the final word on absentee balloting issues or the implementation of the absentee ballot process in Georgia.”