Judge orders mediation in Georgia mask mandate dispute

Bottoms’ orders and statements to the press have created uncertainty and confusion, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit filed July 16 asks a judge to overturn Bottoms’ orders that are more restrictive than Kemp’s, block her from issuing any more such orders, instruct the City Council not to ratify Bottoms’ actions or adopt any ordinances inconsistent with Kemp’s orders, to prohibit Bottoms from making public statements asserting she has authority that exceeds Kemp’s, and to require city officials to enforce “all provisions” of Kemp’s existing orders.

The governor filed a motion for emergency interlocutory injunction the following day, essentially asking the judge to order that all those requests take immediate effect while the lawsuit is pending. Tuesday’s hearing was to focus on arguments on that motion.

A hearing on that motion had been scheduled for this past Tuesday, but it was canceled after the judge assigned to the case recused herself at the state's request because she had consulted with an appellate judge on an opinion she thought might be relevant. A second judge assigned to the case also recused herself because she had worked for Kemp when he was secretary of state and was being considered for appointments by the governor.

Barwick is the third judge assigned to the case. Her order says a hearing on the governor's motion set for next Tuesday will remain on the calendar for now.

Georgia reported nearly 4,300 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Thursday alone, pushing the state’s total number of confirmed cases past 156,000, according to data from the state Department of Public Health. Experts say that many more people are likely infected but never tested. There were 3,157 people hospitalized with the virus in Georgia on Thursday, more than double the 1,570 people hospitalized on July 1.

Deaths have also been rising sharply. This week saw Georgia report the second- and third-highest death counts since the start of the pandemic, with 78 deaths reported Tuesday and 81 reported Wednesday. There were 25 additional deaths reported Thursday, bringing the state’s total death toll to at least 3,360.

