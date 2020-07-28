Judge orders county to make new courtrooms, citing COVID-19

Augusta commissioners had been looking to lease the former jail and law enforcement center for movie productions. It has four courtrooms in addition to a jail tower.

"We are completely blindsided to the plan to try to use COVID to get what the request was,” Commissioner Brandon Garrett said. “The request seems very underhanded.”

The city-county is in the process of trading property for a nearby former school that could be used as a juvenile justice center. Brown has pressed for years to convert the former law enforcement center and county jail into a juvenile justice center. The commission agreed to the center but not to place it at the former jail.

Brown's order states the project will bring justice “to all citizens, including juveniles."

“I’m just saying that I think that it’s an awful ambitious undertaking, and I think that it’s a possible judicial overreach,” Commissioner John Clarke said. “Our coffers right now are stretched kind of thin “ for Brown ”to have a hissy fit and have y’all spend a bunch of money.”

Clarke said there are various ways Brown could address space shortages, including holding night court or using the commission chamber, which was built to serve as a court annex.

Brown’s judicial assistant, Kelly Campbell, said it is a “pending matter” on which the judge “can’t comment.”