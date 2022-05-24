Judge keeps Democrat running for Georgia regulator on ballot

Commission candidates run statewide, but must live in one of five districts for at least a year before the November election. The commission regulates Georgia Power Co. and will decide how the utility's customers pay for its share of $30 billion being spent on two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle near Augusta.

Durand agrees she did not meet the one-year residency requirement. Instead, she argues Echols and Public Service Commission President Tricia Pridemore, also a Republican, conspired to draw Durand out of the district. In a May 12 hearing, Durand produced texts between Echols and Pridemore showing Echols sent Durand's address in Gwinnett County to Pridemore after Pridemore had produced a draft map that kept Gwinnett County in Echols’ district.

Administrative Law Judge Shakara Barnes found Friday that “at the very least, the SB 472 redistricting map was drawn with respondent’s specific address in mind.” But Barnes wrote she is not allowed to resolve constitutional challenges and recommended to Raffensperger that Durand be disqualified.

Raffensperger ordered Durand disqualified on Monday, while disputing many of Barnes’ findings about what happened during redistricting.

The other Democrat in the primary, Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Russell Edwards, was recruited by Durand to run in case she was disqualified, Durand has said. Edwards endorsed Durand and suspended his campaign in late April. Durand said that if she wins the nomination Tuesday and is later disqualified, the state Democratic Party would choose a new nominee.