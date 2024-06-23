Judge hits 28th home run, Stanton hurts hamstring as Yankees beat Braves 8-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 28th home run and the New York Yankees stopped a three-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night as Giancarlo Stanton hurt his left hamstring.

Judge had three RBIs for a major league-high 70, Juan Soto reached base four times on a single and three walks, and Marcus Stroman won for the fifth time in six decisions. The big league-best Yankees (52-27) had lost five of their previous six games.

Stanton doubled off the center-field wall in the fourth inning and winced when he rounded third base on Gleyber Torres’ double, which gave the Yankees a 4-1 lead. Trent Grisham pinch hit for Stanton in the sixth, and the Yankees said the oft-injured 34-year-old slugger had left hamstring tightness and will have imaging on Sunday.