Judge halts Kemp's unlimited fundraising in governor's race

Cohen had already ruled in February that Kemp couldn't spend money from his leadership committee on his reelection bid during the primary after Perdue challenged the constitutionality of the law that allowed leadership committees.

The law allows the governor and lieutenant governor, opposing major party nominees, and both party caucuses in the state House and Senate to form leadership committees. Unlike traditional political action committees, they are allowed to coordinate with a candidate’s campaign.

Leadership committees can also collect unlimited contributions, while candidates for statewide office cannot collect more than $7,600 from an individual donor for a primary or general election and $4,500 for a runoff election.

In his temporary ruling Thursday, Cohen noted that Kemp and Abrams are running for governor but that neither has yet officially become a party nominee. But the leadership committee law allows Kemp to accept unlimited campaign contributions while Abrams cannot. Cohen said it is likely that as the lawsuit progresses Abrams will likely be able to show that the way the leadership committee law is currently used is an "impermissible infringement" of her First Amendment rights.

Abrams campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo applauded the judge's ruling.

“After months and months of Brian Kemp having exclusive ability to raise unlimited funds as a result of the bill he signed, Kemp will no longer be able to raise these funds while Stacey Abrams and One Georgia are denied equal ability to operate under the same rules,” she said in a statement.

Kemp campaign spokesman Cody Hall declined to comment.