Judge grants prosecutor's recusal request from police case

Separately, Rolfe's defense attorney Noah Pines had filed a motion in July to disqualify the Fulton County district attorney's office.

Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher found that it is “all but inevitable” that people in Willis' office, and likely the district attorney herself, will be called as witnesses by Rolfe's defense during a trial and during pretrial hearings.

“The circumstances surrounding the calling of the above-referenced witnesses, and the matters about which they will be called to testify ... demonstrate that there exists a conflict of interest on the part of the Office of the District Attorney for the Atlanta Judicial Circuit,” Brasher wrote.

The judge ordered the attorney general to appoint a substitute prosecutor.

Carr's office issued a statement saying it was reviewing the order and would respect the court's decision.

L. Chris Stewart and Justin Miller, attorneys for Brooks' family, said they hope Carr will move quickly to appoint another prosecutor so the case can be tried “in a vigorous and expeditious manner.”

“The family of Rayshard Brooks has been through so much during this process,” they said in an emailed statement. “The numerous stops and starts have been gut-wrenching and have made it even more difficult for this grieving family to find peace.”

Police responded on June 12, 2020, to complaints that Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane of a Wendy's restaurant. Police body camera video shows the 27-year-old Black man struggling with two white officers after they told him he'd had too much to drink to be driving and tried to arrest him. Brooks grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and fled, firing it at Rolfe as he ran. An autopsy found that Brooks was shot twice in the back.

Rolfe has been charged with murder and other crimes. The other officer, Devin Brosnan, was charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath. Lawyers for both officers have said their clients acted appropriately, and they are free on bond.

Rolfe was fired after the shooting but the Atlanta Civil Service Board last month reversed that dismissal, finding that the city failed to follow its own procedures for disciplinary actions.