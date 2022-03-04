Judge: Georgia lactation consultant law is unconstitutional

He found that certified lactation counselors and lactation consultants certified by the International Board of Lactation Consultants “are doing the same work and are equally competent to provide lactation care and services to mothers and babies."

“Having reviewed the record and the applicable law, the Court finds that there is no rational reason to treat the two groups differently,” Dunaway wrote.

“The Court recognized that keeping perfectly competent lactation consultants from doing their jobs doesn’t protect the public, but instead reduces access to breastfeeding care and violates constitutional rights,” said attorney Renée Flaherty with the Institute for Justice, which filed the lawsuit.

The lawsuit had argued that the law would have disproportionately harmed women in rural areas and in low-income and minority communities because their access to certified lactation consultants is limited, and the other lactation professionals who are more readily available to them wouldn't have been allowed to provide certain services.

After the lawsuit was filed, the provision was put on hold pending the outcome of the litigation.