Judge: Former Koffee Kup workers to get time off payments

Chittenden Superior Court Judge Samuel Hoar decided Wednesday that the 500 employees of the bakery must be paid some $812,000 plus $16,000 in interest for paid time off, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.

The Burlington-based Koffee Kup, which includes the Vermont Bread Company in Brattleboro, and Superior Bakery in North Grosvenor Dale, Connecticut, closed abruptly in April due to financial problems. Georgia-based Flower Foods purchased Koffee Kup Bakery's assets in June.