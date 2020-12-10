Judge: Ex-deputies can be prosecuted in Georgia man's death

"We're looking forward to having a trial date being set so that a jury can make a determination as to the responsibility of the persons involved," Washington County District Attorney Hayward Altman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "That's what I've wanted from Day One."

Pierce Blitch, a lead attorney for the ex-deputies, did not respond to requests for comment.

Martin, who suffered from schizophrenia, had been the subject of a 911 call from a homeowner when he asked for water near the town of Deepstep while on a 30-mile (50-kilometer) walk to see relatives on a sweltering July day. Howell and Copeland ordered Martin to stop walking on the roadway, place his hands on his head, and lie down. When he didn't, officers began to stun him.

Flanders said the deputies had no reason to stop Martin, saying they had no reasonable suspicion that he had committed a crime. Prosecutors have said deputies were not in danger and can't claim their use of force was justified.

Martin suffered respiratory arrest and died of an apparent heart attack, authorities have said. Paramedics were unable to revive him.