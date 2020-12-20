Judge ends suit saying Georgia city writes too many tickets

“Absent other evidence that the city’s need for revenue somehow infects its officers’ policing, the court is unwilling to conclude that the city’s budgetary practice renders the entirety of its law enforcement operation unconstitutional,” Story wrote.

The Institute for Justice said in a news release that it disagrees that revenue needs weren't driving ticketing and plans to appeal the decision.

“I’m disappointed in today’s ruling but looking forward to continuing the fight on appeal,” plaintiff Hlda Bruckner said in the release. “It was a hopeful sign that the judge called out, in his written decision, how an overreliance on fines and fees distorts the justice system and creates faulty incentives.”

Bruckner was cited in October 2016 for rotted wood and chipped paint on her house, weeds and overgrown vegetation in her yard and a crumbling driveway. She pleaded no contest to one charge and received a $100 fine and six months of probation, while other counts were dropped.

Doraville provided a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution refuting the plaintiffs' claims and hoping the judge's ruling ends the legal battle.

“Our fines and fees are all carefully balanced to discourage property owners from allowing their properties to fall into disrepair without placing a strenuous financial burden on them,” the statement said. “This ruling ensures that we can continue to take appropriate measures to keep Doraville beautiful.”