Judge dismisses request to send Spanish ballot applications

The lawsuit brought by several civil rights groups in April stems from a decision by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to send absentee ballot applications printed in English to all Georgia voters in March due to the coronavirus, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials and other groups then filed their lawsuit, saying Spanish voting materials should also be sent to Gwinnett County residents. The county is the only one in Georgia required to print election materials in both English and Spanish under federal law because of its large Spanish-speaking population.