BreakingNews
Fulton judge rejects Trump free speech challenge to election charges
Georgia News

Judge denies Florida State's request to dismiss ACC lawsuit against the school

A judge in North Carolina has denied Florida State’s request to dismiss the Atlantic Coast Conference’s lawsuit against the school, which is trying to sue its way out of the league
FILE - Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips speaks Oct. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. In an interview with The Associated Press, Phillips says there is a “significant disconnect” between the league’s recent reputation and its strong track record of March wins. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips speaks Oct. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. In an interview with The Associated Press, Phillips says there is a “significant disconnect” between the league’s recent reputation and its strong track record of March wins. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)
19 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A judge in North Carolina on Thursday denied Florida State's request to dismiss the Atlantic Coast Conference's lawsuit against the school, which is trying to sue its way out of the league.

A little less than two weeks after a hearing in Mecklenburg County, Judge Louis A. Bledsoe III ruled that the ACC had sufficiently argued it had followed conference procedures in filing suit in December against Florida State and that North Carolina is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case.

A hearing in FSU's lawsuit against the ACC is scheduled for Tuesday in Leon County, Florida.

Florida State is challenging the ACC's exit fees and the validity of a contract called a Grant of Rights that binds league members together through their media rights. The ACC's contract with ESPN runs through 2035-36 school year, a contract that lags way behind the value of those signed by the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference.

Florida State claims it would cost $572 million to exit the conference. The school says its athletics department is in danger of not being able to compete with Big Ten and SEC schools because of the growing revenue gap.

The day before the school's board or trustees approved the filing in a public meeting, the ACC filed its lawsuit in North Carolina against Florida State.

Clemson recently filed a similar lawsuit to Florida State's against the ACC in South Carolina.

The ACC claims that both schools are breaching their contracts with the conference by suing.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Terra cotta pipes, old sewers add complexity to rebuilding Atlanta's Gulch

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Fulton judge rejects Trump free speech challenge to election charges
57m ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s top election officials weren’t consulted on sweeping election measure
10m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CNN Center is no more. Atlanta icon’s new name is now ‘The Center’
22m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CNN Center is no more. Atlanta icon’s new name is now ‘The Center’
22m ago

Credit: FBI

FBI gate crash suspect to remain in custody until Monday hearing
46m ago
The Latest
Chattanooga hires Deandre Schrimer as its women's basketball coach
46m ago
MASTERS '24: Competing tours converge on Augusta National chasing the same prize
1h ago
MASTERS '24: Capsules of 10 key players at Augusta National
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Black culture events to attend for 404 Day 2024
After weird start on road, Braves come home with chance to get on roll
Here’s a recipe to try from the newest Atlanta James Beard finalists from Talat Market