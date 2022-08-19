Judge declines to block ban on giving food, water to voters

Boulee said that voting rights groups had failed to show that prohibiting the distribution of food and drinks within 150 feet (45 meters) of a polling place violates their constitutional rights. But he said that another part of the provision that bars people from offering food and drink within 25 feet (7.6 meters) of any person in line is probably unconstitutional because that zone is tied to the location of voters and could stretch thousands of feet from the polling place.

The voting rights groups expressed disappointment with Boulee's ruling but said they will continue to fight.

“While Georgia’s cruel ban on line relief stands for now, we look forward to presenting our broader case against SB 202 at trial, where we will prove that many provisions in the legislation violate federal law and the Constitution,” said ACLU of Georgia voting rights attorney Rahul Garabadu.

Republicans have said high turnout and short lines in this year's primary elections show that the new law doesn't discourage or restrict voting. But critics say it disproportionately affects marginalized voters, and many Democrats have pledged to roll it back.

The U.S. Justice Department has also filed a lawsuit alleging that the 98-page Georgia voting law is racially discriminatory, but it was not part of the request to immediately block the food and water provision.