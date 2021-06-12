Judge: Criminal charges will fail against officers in death

The lawsuit alleges the cardiac arrest resulted from brain damage caused by the force the officers used in restraining him.

Land wrote that the statute of limitations has run out on all possible state charges except murder, and that the evidence he has seen shows it's unlikely that prosecutors could prove that officers acted with premeditated malice or that they killed Arreola while committing a separate felony. Those are the grounds for murder under Georgia law.

"The facts underlying this action and the expiration of the statute of limitations on all charges except murder strongly militate against criminal charges ever being made," Land wrote.

NAACP leaders in Columbus have likened Arreola’s death to that of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Columbus NAACP branch President Wane Hailes has said Arreola said 16 times that he couldn’t breathe as an officer sat on him for more than two minutes while Arreola was handcuffed.

The officers were placed on administrative leave during an investigation, but have returned to duty.

District Attorney Mark Jones told WRBL-TV that he respects Land's ruling, but that the case should be heard by a grand jury.

Jim Clark, a lawyer representing the officers and the city, said in a statement that “we agree with the Court that there is no good faith basis for presenting this case to a grand jury.”

Arreola family attorney Mark Post said the family agrees with the ruling and he looks forward to starting a civil trial on Aug. 9