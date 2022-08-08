Judge considers whether to block Georgia abortion law again

The law bans most abortions once a "detectable human heartbeat" is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That means most abortions in Georgia are effectively banned at a point before many women know they are pregnant.

The law includes exceptions for rape and incest, as long as a police report is filed, and allows for later abortions when the mother’s life is at risk or a serious medical condition renders a fetus unviable.

The new lawsuit challenging Georgia's law was filed by doctors and advocacy groups July 26, less than a week after the 11th Circuit allowed the law to take effect.

The doctors and advocacy groups are asking the judge to block state officials from enforcing the ban on abortions at about six weeks, as well as another provision of the law that allows prosecutors to examine medical records without a subpoena, while the litigation is pending.

The lawsuit argues that the law violates the “fundamental rights to liberty and privacy" under the Georgia Constitution, which it argues are much broader than those granted by the U.S. Constitution. It also asserts that the law is invalid because it was in violation of the U.S. Constitution when it was signed and Georgia case law says that means it must be reenacted to become effective.

The state argues that the judge cannot stop enforcement of the law while the challenge to its constitutionality plays out. The state also rejects the idea that the law was unconstitutional when it passed arguing that the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning those precedents that made it unconstitutional were themselves wrong.