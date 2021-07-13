ajc logo
X

Judge appoints attorney for man in Gary bank guard's killing

Georgia News
25 minutes ago
A federal magistrate appointed a public defender for a man during his first court appearance in the June killing of a security guard shot to death outside a Gary bank during a robbery

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A federal magistrate appointed a public defender for a man during his first court appearance in the June killing of a security guard shot to death outside a Gary bank during a robbery.

Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, is charged along with James A. King Jr., 24, of Miami, with killing bank security guard Richard Castellana outside the First Midwest Bank branch during a June 11 holdup.

During Monday's hearing in Hammond, a magistrate judge appointed Gist-Holden a public defender and set a July 22 hearing at which the Gary man will be formally arraigned on murder, armed bank robbery and drug charges.

The hearing was the first since Gist-Holden was returned to Indiana after police arrested him last month near Valdosta, Georgia, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

The charges make Gist-Holden and King, who was arrested shortly after Castellana's killing, eligible for a capital murder charge, if U.S. Justice Department officials approve such a prosecution.

Police say the pair, armed with a handgun and rifle, stormed the bank and ambushed Castellana — a 55-year-old from Tinley Park, Illinois — before he saw them coming. They allegedly fled with $9,771.

The government alleges Gist-Holden carried out the bank robbery to bail out his semipro football team, the Illini Panthers.

Authorities said Gist-Holden needed money to pay his players, their hotel bills and rent on his Gary home. They allege Gist-Holden enlisted King, one of his football players, to assist in the robbery.

In Other News
1
Jill Biden makes surprise stop for pies at Savannah eatery
2
Augusta family finds 18 snakes underneath bed
3
Mike Luckovich cartoon marks Carters’ 75th wedding anniversary
4
Gwinnett deputy responds to serious car crash while on vacation
5
Company: Insured losses from Elsa could be $290 million
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top