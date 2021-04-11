Judge allows parts of islander suit alleging discrimination

Baker found that those two organization’s claims were already addressed through a settlement with the state of Georgia over improvements to access for the disabled.

The state owns 97% of Sapelo Island, which is only accessible by boat or plane. A small group of African Americans own land and live in a community known as Hog Hammock. The community has been dwindling because it's hard to access. Some private landowners have sold parcels to outsiders for vacation homes.

Plaintiffs want roadside trash pickup, instead of having to take their trash to a central point. They also want the county to maintain roads of Sapelo, but the county says the roads are owned by the state

The county keeps a fire engine on the island for use by volunteers, but Baker noted the county has never built a fire station to shelter it. The Insurance Services Office assigns Sapelo Island a fire insurance rating of 10. That's the poorest rating, often meaning the organization judges a community has no fire protection at all. Baker noted that the nearest emergency medical technician was 45 minutes away and that a former resident testified that the county refused her efforts to provide emergency medical training to residents.