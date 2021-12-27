JSU takes on Carver College

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Adams, Jalen Gibbs, Brandon Huffman and Kayne Henry have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team's scoring this year and 56 percent of all Gamecocks points over the last five games.DOMINANT DYLLON: D. Scott has connected on 37 percent of the 81 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 22 over his last five games. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Jacksonville State scored 104 and came away with a 59-point win over Carver College when these two teams faced off during the 2020-21 season.