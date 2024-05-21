Josh Pearson's three RBIs help LSU knock sixth-seeded Georgia out of the SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Josh Pearson had three RBIs, Michael Braswell III and Tommy White each went 3 for 6, and 11th-seeded LSU beat No. 6 seed Georgia 9-1 on Tuesday to begin the SEC Tournament.

LSU (37-20) advances to the double-elimination stage of the tournament and will take on Kentucky on Wednesday. Georgia (39-15), which was eliminated, will wait for the NCAA bids to be announced on Monday.

Pearson singled up the middle with the bases loaded in the first inning, scoring two. He also went to the plate with the bases loaded in the second and made it 3-0 with an RBI groundout.