Josh Bell homers, Max Meyer fans career-high 7 batters as Marlins beat Braves 5-1

Josh Bell homered, Max Meyer allowed one run over six innings, and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 for their first home win of the season
Miami Marlins' Josh Bell celebrates as he heads to home plate after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Marlins' Josh Bell celebrates as he heads to home plate after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By ALANIS THAMES – Associated Press
46 minutes ago

MIAMI (AP) — Josh Bell homered, Max Meyer allowed one run over six innings, and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Saturday for their first home win of the season.

Bell hit a fly ball off Braves starter Chris Sale that sneaked over the left-field wall of a windy loanDepot in the first inning. It was Bell's second home run of the season.

Meyer (2-0) continued his strong start, limiting the Braves’ high-powered offense to one run on six hits while striking out a career-high seven batters and not issuing a walk.

Meyer picked up his first career win last Sunday against St. Louis with six innings of one-run ball on three hits. The 25-year-old Meyer, who is ranked as Miami’s third-best prospect by MLB Pipeline, missed last season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Bryan De La Cruz gave the Marlins a 5-0 lead with a two-out, bases-loaded double in the fifth off Sale, who recorded outs against the first two batters he faced in the inning and then allowed a single and consecutive walks. Luis Arraez, Bell and Jake Burger scored.

De La Cruz has a hit in 12 of Miami’s 15 games this season and leads the club in hits with 17, two of which came Saturday.

Atlanta's Austin Riley hit a leadoff triple off Meyer in the sixth and scored on a groundout by Marcell Ozuna.

Ozuna extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a leadoff single in the second.

RHP Calvin Faucher, who was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of the game, replaced Meyer and pitched a perfect seventh. Anthony Bender was perfect in the eighth, and Tanner Scott rounded out a solid bullpen effort for the Marlins, recording the final three outs.

Atlanta's Sale (1-1) allowed five hits and five runs with seven strikeouts and three walks over seven innings.

The Marlins were 0-8 at home entering Saturday's game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Tim Anderson missed his second straight game with an illness. ... RHP Matt Andriese was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Charlie Morton (1-0, 3.18 ERA) will start Sunday's series finale for the Braves against Marlins left-hander Jesús Luzardo (0-2, 7.20).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Miami Marlins' Max Meyer delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Marlins' Jake Burger scores on a double by Bryan De La Cruz during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Miami. Luis Arraez and Josh Bell also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Atlanta Braves' Chris Sale delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. catches a ball hit by Miami Marlins' Vidal Brujan during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

