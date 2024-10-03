Breaking: Braves’ season ends with Game 2 loss to the Padres
Georgia News

Josef Martínez scores two goals to help Montreal beat Atlanta United 2-1

Josef Martínez scored two goals against his former team and moved into seventh in MLS history with 115 career regular season goals and CF Montreal beat Atlanta United 2-1
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martínez scored two goals Wednesday night against his former team and moved into seventh in MLS history with 115 career regular season goals and CF Montreal beat Atlanta United 2-1.

Tom Pearce bent an entry behind two defenders to the front post, where a charging Martínez tapped in a one-touch finish from point blank range that gave Montreal a 2-1 lead in the 76th minute. The 31-year-old Martínez — who scored 98 goals across six seasons with Atlanta, including a then-MLS single-season record 31 in 2018 — moved past Ante Razov (114 goals from 1996-2009).

Jonathan Sirois had six saves for Montreal.

Martínez opened the scoring with 43rd when his pass was redirected by a defender back to Martínez, whose chip shot from near the penalty spot slipped under the crossbar to give Montreal (10-12-10) a 1-0 lead.

Pedro Amador flipped a cross from outside the left corner of the area to Daniel Ríos at the back post for a header into a wide-open net to make it 1-1 in first-half stoppage time.

Atlanta (8-14-10) is winless in five consecutive games and has just one win since returning from the Leagues Cup break.

Montreal beat Atlanta 1-0 on July 13 at home.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bally Sports owner could have rights to only Atlanta Braves in baseball next season
Placeholder Image

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer/AJC

The adventures of Helene and Huck: Boater’s ‘wildest ride’ ends well
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Freeze's mistake-prone Auburn Tigers head to No. 5 Georgia after rocky home stand
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How to help victims of Hurricane Helene
The Latest
The San Diego Padres sweep the Atlanta Braves in their NL Wild Card Series with a 5-4...40m ago
Starters Max Fried and Joe Musgrove have early exits with apparent injuries in...1h ago
Bally Sports owner could have rights to only Atlanta Braves in baseball next season
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE
Conyers BioLab plant fire: What to know
Helene in Georgia: More than 400K still without power
Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves are down, but they’re not quite out