Josef Martínez scores two goals to help Montreal beat Atlanta United 2-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martínez scored two goals Wednesday night against his former team and moved into seventh in MLS history with 115 career regular season goals and CF Montreal beat Atlanta United 2-1.

Tom Pearce bent an entry behind two defenders to the front post, where a charging Martínez tapped in a one-touch finish from point blank range that gave Montreal a 2-1 lead in the 76th minute. The 31-year-old Martínez — who scored 98 goals across six seasons with Atlanta, including a then-MLS single-season record 31 in 2018 — moved past Ante Razov (114 goals from 1996-2009).

Jonathan Sirois had six saves for Montreal.