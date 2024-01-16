Georgia News

Jose Perdomo, 17-year-old Venezuelan shortstop, agrees to $5 million signing bonus with Braves

Shortstop Jose Perdomo agreed to a $5 million bonus with the Atlanta Braves, the largest amount on the first day of the 2024 international signing period and the highest for a Venezuelan-born international amateur
NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Perdomo agreed to a $5 million bonus with the Atlanta Braves on Monday, the largest amount on the first day of the 2024 international signing period and the highest for a Venezuelan-born international amateur.

The 17-year-old shortstop was rated the No. 3 eligible prospect by MLB.com.

Leo De Vries, rated the top prospect, agreed to $4.2 million with the San Diego Padres. De Vries turned 17 on Oct. 11.

Vladi Miguel Guerrero, an outfielder/infielder who is a son of Hall of Fame slugger Vladimir Guerrero and a half-brother of Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., agreed with the New York Mets. The Mets also reached a deal with the No. 6 prospect, catcher Yovanny Rodriguez, at $2.85 million.

Others receiving more than $2 million included Dominican shortstop Joseph Dawel with Seattle at $3 million, Venezuelan outfielder Victor Hurtado with Washington at $2.7 million, Dominican outfielder Adolfo Sanchez with Cincinnati at $2.7 million and Dominican shortstop Joswa Lugo with the Los Angeles Angels at $2.3 million.

Players born from Sept. 1, 2006, through Aug. 31, 2007, are eligible to sign during this year’s period, which ends Dec. 15. Teams have signing bonus pools ranging from about $4.65 million to approximately $7.1 million; signing bonuses of $10,000 and under don’t count against a team’s cap.

