Jordin Canada scores 20 with 8 assists as Sparks beat Dream 85-74 for third straight win

Jordin Canada had 20 points and eight assists, Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Atlanta Dream 85-74
Georgia News
50 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordin Canada had 20 points and eight assists, Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Atlanta Dream 85-74 on Saturday night.

Canada, who scored 13 second-half points, also had four steals and Ogwumike added seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Layshia Clarendon scored 16 points and Azurá Stevens had 15 points, on 7-of-12 shooting, and eight rebounds for Los Angeles (12-18).

The Sparks have won three games in a row for the first time this season and sit a half-game behind the eighth-place Chicago Sky in the WNBA standings. The top eight teams advance to the playoffs, which begin Sept. 13.

Atlanta (15-15) shot 4 of 15 from the field in the third quarter as the Sparks turned their seven-point halftime deficit into a 62-56 lead going into the fourth. Canada jumped a passing lane and went the other way for a layup and, on the Dream's next possession, stole the ball and converted a three-point play that gave L.A. an 11-point lead. Atlanta never threatened again.

The Dream have lost four of their last five games and 7 of 10.

Cheyenne Parker and Rhyne Howard scored 17 points apiece to lead Atlanta. Aari McDonald added 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

