Jordan outraises incumbent Carr in Ga. attorney general race

Democrat Charlie Bailey, his party's nominee for attorney general in 2018, beat Kwanza Hall in the June 21 runoff on a much more modest budget, raising $74,000 for the period and $915,000 overall. Bailey, endorsed by Abrams, had $116,000 as of June 30.

Libertarian Ryan Graham reported $1,390 in donations and had $1,383 on hand.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

The matchup between Jordan and Carr could become the fall's most expensive down-ballot race.

Jordan's campaign said the Sandy Springs state senator raised $601,000 in the two months, bringing the Democrat's campaign total to more than $2.1 million, with $756,000 in the bank. Jordan easily beat Christian Wise Smith on May 24.

Carr was close behind, raising $577,000 for the period and bringing his total for the campaign to $3.2 million. The Republican had $556,000 in the bank on June 30 after blowing out Trump-endorsed GOP challenger John Gordon in the May 24 primary.

Libertarian Martin Cowen raised no money and had $632 in cash.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Raffesperger and Nguyen were evenly matched in fundraising. Raffensperger raised $305,000 in May and June as he won the Republican nomination on May 24 despite Trump's opposition. He's raised $2 million so far, including a previous $850,000 loan to himself, and had $104,000 in cash.

Nguyen, a state representative who won a Democratic runoff on June 21 with Abrams' backing, raised $255,000 for a total of $2.17 million so far. She had $400,000 in the bank on June 30.

Libertarian Ted Metz raised $1,381 and had $363 in cash.

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

John King, the Republican incumbent appointed by Kemp, raised $169,000, bringing his total for the campaign to more than $900,000. King reported $90,000 in cash as of June 30 in his first statewide race, having handily beat two other Republicans in the May 24 primary including Trump-endorsed Patrick Witt.

Democrat Janice Laws Robinson, who was her party's nominee in 2018 as well, reported raising $3,643 in the period, for a total of $61,000 so far. Robinson said she has spent nearly $69,000, leaving her with a negative balance of nearly $8,000.

LABOR COMMISSIONER

Republican state Sen. Bruce Thompson of White, seeking an open seat being vacated by Mark Butler, raised $327,000 including $177,000 in loans. That brought his campaign total to $663,000, including $327,000 in loans. Thompson, who bested two other Republicans on May 24, had $121,000 in the bank.

State Rep. William Boddie of East Point, who won a Democratic runoff with Abrams' endorsement, raised $210,000 in May and June, driving his overall total to $528,000. He had $14,000 in cash

Libertarian Emily Anderson reported raising and spending no money.

STATE SUPERINTENDENT

Republican incumbent Richard Woods continued his low-dollar ways as he cruised to victory in the GOP primary on May 24, raising $24,000 for the period to bring his campaign total to $55,000. Woods had $37,000 in cash on June 30.

Alisha Thomas Searcy, who won a four-way Democratic primary on May 24, raised a little more, bringing in $36,000 during the period for a campaign total of $98,000. She had $13,000 on hand.

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

Two sets of Public Service Commission candidates are running statewide, although they must live in particular districts.

Incumbent Republican Tim Echols raised $42,000 in District 2, giving him $281,000 for the campaign so far. Echols had $132,000 in cash on June 30. Numbers were not yet available Saturday for Democratic challenger Patty Durand, who faces a legal challenge to her residency.

Libertarian Colin McKinney raised $150 and had $1,142 on hand.

In District 3, Republican Fitz Johnson, appointed to the post by Kemp, raised $52,000 for the period and $364,000 overall, including an earlier $150,000 loan to himself. Johnson had $311,000 in cash on June 30. Democrat Shelia Edwards raised $530, bringing her total to $20,000. She had a negative campaign balance of more than $3,000.