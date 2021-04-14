Jordan announces Democratic bid for Georgia attorney general

Jordan, an Atlanta lawyer who represents a district covering parts of Fulton and Cobb counties, made her bid official with an announcement video that highlighted her youth in Eastman and a Senate speech against an abortion restriction bill in 2019 that won nationwide notice.

“I'll be an attorney general that fights every day for Georgians that don't have power, for those who just need a fair shot,” Jordan said in the video. “I'll be your voice, always.”