Jonquel Jones scores 21 points, Sun beat Dream 93-68

1 hour ago
Jonquel Jones scored 21 points and the Connecticut Sun never trailed in a 93-68 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 21 points and the Connecticut Sun never trailed in a 93-68 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Jones was 5 of 9 from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Natisha Hiedeman added 13 points for Connecticut (16-8).

The Sun moved into a tie with the Seattle Storm for third in the WNBA standings, a game behind the second-place Las Vegas Aces and two games back of the defending champion Chicago Sky.

Tiffany Hayes led Atlanta (10-14) with 18 points and AD Durr had 12. The Dream have lost three games in a row, and 10 of their last 13.

