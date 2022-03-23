ajc logo
Joni Taylor leaves Georgia to replace Blair at Texas A&M

Georgia head coach Joni Taylor watches from the bench during the first half of a second-round game against Iowa State in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Georgia News
By PAUL NEWBERRY, Associated Press
35 minutes ago
Georgia women's basketball coach Joni Taylor is leaving for Southeastern Conference rival Texas A&M

Georgia women's basketball coach Joni Taylor is leaving for Southeastern Conference rival Texas A&M.

The Lady Bulldogs announced Wednesday that Taylor has taken the job with the Aggies after seven years with Georgia.

Taylor replaces Gary Blair, who retired after after nearly two decades as the Aggies coach and led them to the national title in 2011.

Taylor compiled a 140-75 overall record at Georgia, including a 62-48 mark in the SEC. She guided the Lady Bulldogs to four appearances in the NCAA Tournament but never advanced past the second round.

“I want to personally thank Joni for being a great ambassador at the University of Georgia," athletic director Josh Brooks said. “Her impact left a lasting impression on this program.”

___

Georgia head coach Joni Taylor reacts to a call during the second half of a first round game against Dayton in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Georgia head coach Joni Taylor directs her team during the first half of a first round game against Dayton in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair directs his players in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair talks with his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair, right, throws out candy to the crowd at Reed Arena before his final NCAA college basketball game at Reed Arena, against South Carolina, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Blair is retiring at the end of the season. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

