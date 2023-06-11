X

Jones, Thomas lead Connecticut Sun past Atlanta Dream 89-77

40 minutes ago
Brionna Jones scored 18 points, Alyssa Thomas had 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and the Connecticut Sun defeated the Atlanta Dream 89-77

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Brionna Jones scored 18 points, Alyssa Thomas had 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and the Connecticut Sun defeated the Atlanta Dream 89-77 on Sunday.

The Sun scored the last five points of the third quarter to lead 65-60 entering the fourth. Jones and Tyasha Harris then scored the first eight points of the period and Connecticut led by at least nine points the rest of the way.

Allisha Gray scored to get the Dream within 84-75 near the one-minute mark, but Thomas made a driving layup and DeWanna Bonner added a technical free throw to put the Sun up by double digits again.

Bonner scored 15 points for the Sun. Connecticut got 35 bench points, with Harris scoring 15 and DiJonai Carrington 12.

Cheyenne Parker led Atlanta with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Gray scored 18 and Rhyne Howard added 16.

Atlanta scored the game's first 10 points before Connecticut rallied, first tying the game at 16. The score was tied three times in the second quarter and Harris hit a pull-up jumper to give the Sun a 48-44 lead at halftime.

The game was part of the Commissioner's Cup series.

