ajc logo
X

Jones scores 23, Western Carolina routs Mercer 73-45

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Russell Jones Jr. scored 23 points and Western Carolina rolled to a 73-45 victory over Mercer

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Russell Jones Jr. scored 23 points and Western Carolina rolled to a 73-45 victory over Mercer on Saturday.

Jones sank 9 of 13 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Catamounts (10-7, 3-1 Southern Conference). Tyzhaun Claude pitched in with 16 points and nine rebounds. Vonterius Woolbright scored nine with six assists.

Shawn Walker Jr. had 13 points to lead the Bears (7-10, 0-4).

The Catamounts outscored Mercer 42-22 in the second half.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks

Rare College Football Playoff absence for parents of Georgia’s Kirby Smart2h ago

Credit: Billy Schuerman

Mayor: Teacher shot by 6-year-old 'red flag for the country'
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Jalen Carter hoping to save his best for last
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech adds transfer wide receiver
7h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech adds transfer wide receiver
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship game: Stetson Bennett older than these NFL QBs
13h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
34m ago
CFP Notebook: Hamlin's collapse resonates with TCU, Georgia
1h ago
TCU's Demercado gets to wrap up collegiate career at home
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top