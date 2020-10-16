Jones returns to practice as Falcons prepare to face Vikings

Jones has played just one half of the last three games because of a hamstring injury. Friday marked the first day he was able to get on the field in the last two weeks.

Other players listed as limited participants included receiver Russell Gage (shoulder), tight end Hayden Hurst (back), defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (ankle), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (back), safety Keanu Neal (hamstring) and linebacker Foye Oluokun (knee).