Jones, No. 11 Alabama blow out Georgia, 115-82

Jones was limited in practice this week with nagging lower back pain, but it didn't slow him down in the first half.

Jaden Shackelford scored 18 for the Tide, which also got 16 from Jahvon Quinerly and 13 from John Petty Jr.

Sahvir Wheeler scored 16 for the Bulldogs, while Toumani Camara had 12 and Tye Fagan 11.

Georgia did manage a seven-point spurt after falling behind by 18 early in the second half, but the deficit ballooned from there.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Bulldogs were cold from 3-point range, making 2 of 19 attempts. Camara and Wheeler combined for Georgia’s first 14 points, making 6 of 7 shots between them. Teammates missed their first eight shots.

Alabama: It shot 64.3% (36 of 56). The hosts came out on fire from long range, with 10 of the team's first 15 field goals being 3-pointers. Alabama has rebounded strongly from its first SEC loss, at No. 10 Missouri.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Alabama could make a return to the Top 10 with the victory and would appear to have a relatively weak finishing regular-season schedule.

UP NEXT

Georgia has another tough game, hosting No. 10 Missouri on Tuesday night.

Alabama is scheduled to visit Texas A&M on Wednesday night. The Aggies' last three games have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

Georgia guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) gets a layup past Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Georgia head coach Tom Crean signals to his team against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Georgia guard Justin Kier (5) passes the ball out after Alabama guards John Petty Jr. (23) and Jaden Shackelford (5) double up on him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Georgia guard K.D. Johnson (0) draws a foul from Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Georgia guard Jaxon Etter (11) gets by Alabama forward Alex Reese (3) for a shot during the first half of an NCAA basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Alabama head coach Nate Oats talks with Alabama guard John Petty Jr. (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt