Jones leads Connecticut against Atlanta after 22-point game

Connecticut visits the Atlanta Dream after Brionna Jones scored 22 points in the Sun's 74-72 victory against the Dallas Wings
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago

Connecticut Sun (7-0, 4-0 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (3-2, 1-0 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun visits the Atlanta Dream after Brionna Jones scored 22 points in the Sun's 74-72 victory over the Dallas Wings.

Atlanta went 19-21 overall and 11-9 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Dream gave up 84.0 points per game while committing 19.3 fouls last season.

Connecticut went 14-6 in Eastern Conference play and 27-13 overall during the 2023-24 season. The Sun averaged 82.7 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Sun: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

