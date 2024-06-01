Jones leads Connecticut against Atlanta after 22-point game

Atlanta went 19-21 overall and 11-9 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Dream gave up 84.0 points per game while committing 19.3 fouls last season.

Connecticut went 14-6 in Eastern Conference play and 27-13 overall during the 2023-24 season. The Sun averaged 82.7 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Sun: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.