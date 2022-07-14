ajc logo
Jones leads Connecticut against Atlanta after 20-point game

By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
Connecticut faces the Atlanta Dream after Jonquel Jones scored 20 points in the Sun's 89-81 victory over the Indiana Fever

Connecticut Sun (15-8, 9-5 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (10-13, 4-10 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut visits the Atlanta Dream after Jonquel Jones scored 20 points in the Sun's 89-81 win against the Indiana Fever.

The Dream's record in Eastern Conference games is 4-10. Atlanta is sixth in the WNBA with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nia Coffey averaging 4.8.

The Sun are 9-5 in Eastern Conference play. Connecticut ranks third in the WNBA allowing 77.9 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on June 26 the Sun won 72-61 led by 17 points from Courtney Williams, while Aari McDonald scored 17 points for the Dream.

TOP PERFORMERS: Monique Billings is averaging 6.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Dream. McDonald is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Natisha Hiedeman is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun, while averaging 8.4 points and 3.1 assists. Jones is averaging 13.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 3-7, averaging 80.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points per game.

Sun: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

