X

Jones leads Coastal Carolina over Georgia Southern 65-55

Georgia News | 52 minutes ago
DeVante’ Jones scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia Southern 65-55 in its home finale

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — DeVante’ Jones scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia Southern 65-55 in its home finale on Sunday.

The Chanticleers had not played since Feb. 6, having three games canceled by COVID-19 concerns.

Ebrima Dibba had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Coastal Carolina (13-6, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Essam Mostafa and Garrick Green each added 10 points.

Elijah McCadden had 12 points for the Eagles (12-11, 6-8). Gedi Juozapaitis and Cam Bryant each added 11 points. Eric Boone scored 10.

Georgia Southern defeated Coastal Carolina 61-58 on Jan. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.