Jones II carries Emmanuel over Stetson 64-61

Jones shot 11 for 13 from the foul line for the Division II Lions, making two with 1:13 left for a 60-59 Emmanuel lead and two more with 38 seconds making in 62-59.

Jayvion Rucker added 12 points and eight rebounds for Emmanuel. Brandon Simpson added 11 points including the clinching free throws with 11 seconds on the clock after Stetson closed to 62-61.