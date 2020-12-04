X

Jones, Gurley questionable for Falcons vs Saints

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard James Carpenter (77) lies injured against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. Carpenter had to leave the field.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard James Carpenter (77) lies injured against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. Carpenter had to leave the field.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia News | 28 minutes ago
Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones and running back Todd Gurley are questionable for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones and running back Todd Gurley are questionable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Jones (hamstring) and Gurley (knee) both missed last week's 43-6 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (illness) are also listed as questionable. The only Atlanta player who definitely won't play against the Saints is offensive guard James Carpenter, who was carted off the field last weekend with a groin injury.

Kicker Youngwae Koo (right quad) was able to practice fully the last two days and will be able to go Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.