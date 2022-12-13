Jones, Brooks power Memphis to 128-103 win over Atlanta

Despite Atlanta’s loss of offensive punch and Memphis' accurate shooting early, the Hawks gamely stayed within striking distance until dealing with turnovers in the second quarter. That led to a 62-51 halftime advantage for the Grizzlies.

Memphis dominated the third quarter, outscoring Atlanta 40-25 and extending the advantage to as many as 31 points in the frame.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Trent Forrest, who started his first game of the season against the Bulls on Sunday, started in Young’s spot. … Jalen Johnson’s 14 points was a career-high for the second-year player out of Duke. … Onyeka Okongwu grabbed 10 rebounds.

Grizzlies: Made their first nine shots, including five from beyond the arc. … Jackson had four blocks in the first quarter. … Jones had a season-high four 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Play the Magic in Orlando on Wednesday

Grizzlies: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday

Credit: Brandon Dill Credit: Brandon Dill

