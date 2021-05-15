Jones, Bonner combine for 47 points in Sun's win over Dream

Jones, playing in her first game for Connecticut in 582 days after opting out last season, scored all 16 of her first-half points in the first quarter to help the Sun build a 22-17 advantage. Connecticut led 43-33 at the break.

Natisha Hiedeman added nine points for Connecticut, which will be without star Alyssa Thomas all season after she injured an Achilles tendon playing overseas. Bonner made four of Connecticut’s 10 3-pointers, and Jones and Hiedeman each added two.