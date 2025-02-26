Jones and the West Georgia Wolves visit conference foe Austin Peay

The Governors have gone 5-5 at home. Austin Peay gives up 63.9 points and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Wolves have gone 5-11 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Austin Peay averages 59.3 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 69.9 West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 68.4 points per game, 4.5 more than the 63.9 Austin Peay gives up to opponents.

The Governors and Wolves square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster is averaging 11.6 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Governors. Sa'Mya Wyatt is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Zuriyah Davis averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Jones is averaging 10.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 2-8, averaging 57.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Wolves: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.