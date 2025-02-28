Jones and the West Georgia Wolves host conference foe Queens (NC)

The Wolves are 7-5 on their home court. West Georgia is 3-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.8 turnovers per game.

The Royals are 4-13 in ASUN play. Queens (NC) ranks ninth in the ASUN with 11.6 assists per game led by Aylesha Wade averaging 2.5.

West Georgia averages 68.1 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 70.3 Queens (NC) allows. Queens (NC) averages 65.4 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 69.2 West Georgia gives up to opponents.

The Wolves and Royals face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuriyah Davis is shooting 37.3% and averaging 12.7 points for the Wolves. Mykah Anderson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ana Barreto averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Weaver is averaging 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Royals: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.