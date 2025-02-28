Georgia News
Georgia News

Jones and the West Georgia Wolves host conference foe Queens (NC)

West Georgia and Queens (NC) will hit the court in a matchup of ASUN opponents
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Queens (NC) Royals (10-18, 4-13 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (12-16, 6-11 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordyn Weaver and Queens (NC) visit Destiny Jones and West Georgia in ASUN action.

The Wolves are 7-5 on their home court. West Georgia is 3-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.8 turnovers per game.

The Royals are 4-13 in ASUN play. Queens (NC) ranks ninth in the ASUN with 11.6 assists per game led by Aylesha Wade averaging 2.5.

West Georgia averages 68.1 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 70.3 Queens (NC) allows. Queens (NC) averages 65.4 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 69.2 West Georgia gives up to opponents.

The Wolves and Royals face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuriyah Davis is shooting 37.3% and averaging 12.7 points for the Wolves. Mykah Anderson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ana Barreto averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Weaver is averaging 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Royals: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

At a kazoo exhibit inside Macon, Georgia’s Tubman African American Museum, museum visitor Leilei Jones, 7, hums on a kazoo. (Joe Kovac Jr. / AJC)

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Macon spawned Little Richard, Otis Redding — and the kazoo?

24m ago

Hamilton leads Georgia State against Georgia Southern after 25-point showing

1h ago

Powell leads Georgia Tech against NC State after 26-point game

1h ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake