Jokic leads Denver against Atlanta after 56-point game

Denver plays the Atlanta Hawks after Nikola Jokic scored 56 points in the Nuggets' 122-113 loss to the Washington Wizards
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago

Denver Nuggets (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (13-11, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -4; over/under is 239

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Atlanta Hawks after Nikola Jokic scored 56 points in the Nuggets' 122-113 loss to the Washington Wizards.

The Hawks have gone 7-5 in home games. Atlanta is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Nuggets are 5-6 on the road. Denver is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hawks are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Nuggets allow to opponents. The Nuggets average 117.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 119.0 the Hawks give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Johnson is shooting 50.8% and averaging 19.8 points for the Hawks.

Russell Westbrook is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Nuggets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 48.9 rebounds, 32.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points per game.

Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 116.7 points, 42.8 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: day to day (achilles), Jalen Johnson: day to day (shoulder), Cody Zeller: out (personal).

Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles), Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: day to day (calf), Dario Saric: day to day (ankle), Jamal Murray: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

