Joint funeral set for Louisiana siblings killed in crash

Kamryn Simmons, 15; Christopher Simmons, 17; and Lindy Simmons, 20 will be laid to rest at noon on Tuesday during a service at Our Savior's Church in New Iberia. The siblings will then be interred at Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette, The Advocate reported.

The youngest three in their family of nine children, Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy were killed Dec. 17 when their SUV collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-49 in St. Landry Parish. The driver, John Lundy, 54, of Dallas, Georgia, died at the scene and toxicology tests are pending, Louisiana State Police said.