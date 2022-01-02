Joint funeral set for Louisiana siblings killed in crash

JEANERETTE, La. (AP) — A joint funeral service has been scheduled for three Louisiana siblings killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 49 just days before Christmas.
Kamryn Simmons, 15; Christopher Simmons, 17; and Lindy Simmons, 20 will be laid to rest at noon on Tuesday during a service at Our Savior's Church in New Iberia. The siblings will then be interred at Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette, The Advocate reported.
The youngest three in their family of nine children, Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy were killed Dec. 17 when their SUV collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-49 in St. Landry Parish. The driver, John Lundy, 54, of Dallas, Georgia, died at the scene and toxicology tests are pending, Louisiana State Police said.
Lindy Simmons, who was driving the SUV, also died at the scene. Her other two siblings died at separate area hospitals after being transported from the crash, law enforcement said.
The siblings’ older sister, Katie DeRouen, has documented online the grief of losing multiple siblings and helping her parents through the ordeal.
Their mother, Dawn Simmons, was critically injured in the crash and hospitalized with broken ankles, a punctured lung, punctured spleen and other injuries, while Christopher’s 16-year-old girlfriend, who was also in the SUV, suffered a broken femur and other injuries.
Lindy Simmons was driving the group back from Monroe where her brother earlier played in a basketball game for Acadiana Christian School when the crash happened.
DeRouen has posted updates on a GoFundMe page she created for the family to help cover funeral costs, medical expenses, recovery assistance for her mother and other needs. The fund had raised over $759,000 for the family.