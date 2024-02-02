Johnson's 3 at the buzzer lifts Bellarmine past Kennesaw State 96-95 in OT

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Beh Johnson hit a 3-pointer as time expired in overtime to lift Bellarmine to a 96-95 win over Kennesaw State on Thursday night.

Langdon Hatton had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Knights (6-17, 2-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Bash Wieland scored 25 points and added seven rebounds. Garrett Tipton was 7 of 13 shooting (3 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 19 points.

Quincy Adekokoya led the way for the Owls (13-9, 4-4) with 20 points. Demond Robinson added 17 points for Kennesaw State. In addition, Simeon Cottle had 14 points.