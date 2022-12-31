Johnson's 21 lead Chattanooga past Mercer 80-51

Johnson also added eight rebounds for the Mocs (9-6). Jake Stephens scored nine points and added six rebounds and seven assists. KC Hankton recorded nine points and shot 3 for 6, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Bears (7-8) were led in scoring by Jalyn McCreary, who finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Shannon Grant added 10 points for Mercer. Jah Quinones also put up six points.