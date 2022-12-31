ajc logo
Johnson's 21 lead Chattanooga past Mercer 80-51

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jamal Johnson's 21 points helped Chattanooga defeat Mercer 80-51 on Saturday.

Johnson also added eight rebounds for the Mocs (9-6). Jake Stephens scored nine points and added six rebounds and seven assists. KC Hankton recorded nine points and shot 3 for 6, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Bears (7-8) were led in scoring by Jalyn McCreary, who finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Shannon Grant added 10 points for Mercer. Jah Quinones also put up six points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Chattanooga visits UNC Greensboro while Mercer hosts Wofford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

